TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Oct. 27-29
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds; and various locations throughout Washington County, see link.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Fall Splendor Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Art Gallery, St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. | Opening Art Reception with Djibril N’Doye | Admission: Free | Location: DiFiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | LiVe Well Lectures: Medication and falls prevention | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. | Archaeo-astronomy event: Overseer Swallows the Summer Sun | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Gap Petroglyphs, Parowan.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Lecture: How History Shapes Today | Admission: Free | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | St. George Chamber Singers Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Grace Episcopal Church, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinees, 2 p.m. | “She Loves Me” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “The Addams Family” | Admission: $7 | Location: Canyon View High School, 166 W. 1925 North, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Noises Off” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” | Admission: $10 | Location: Dixie High School Performing Arts Auditorium, 350 E. 700 South, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Assassins” | Admission: $7-$15 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, Beverley Center for the Arts, 199 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Saturday, 5 p.m. | Suzuki Strings Concert | Admission: $5 | Location: Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Bee Gees Gold | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Sunday, 7 p.m. | Master Singers Veterans Day Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Free Movie: “Beauty and the Beast” | Admission: Free | Location: 111 S. Main St., LaVerkin.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Pumpkin Chuckin’ | Admission: Free; fundraiser | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 South Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Pacific Islander Health Fair | Admission: Free | Location: DSU Encampment Mall, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 50 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | SunRiver Community Boutique | Admission: Free | Location: SunRiver Community Center, 4275 Country Club Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rods and Relics Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Tip-a-Cop Fundraiser | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Applebee’s, 1352 S. Providence Center Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | St. George Walk to End Alheimer’s / Big Purple Party | Admission: Free; fundraising; vendors vary | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Interfaith Crop Walk | Admission: Fundraiser | Location: 815 E. Fort Pierce Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Georgefest “Classic George” | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Main Street, St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | The Catalina Wine Mixer | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Vegas Strong Benefit | Admission: $5 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 7:30 a.m. | Ladies No Drop Road Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle, 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Moonlit Hike | Admission: Free; registration required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Saturday, all day | High School Mountain Bike State Championship | Admission: Spectators, free | Location: Three Peaks Recreation Area, 10 miles northeast of Cedar City off Midvalley Road.
- Saturday, 6:30 a.m. | Sunrise Tribute | Admission: Free; registration required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. | Snow Canyon Half Marathon | Admission: $70 | Location: Park in Snow Canyon High School or Middle School lots, 1385 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George
- Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 a.m. | 25 Hours in Frog Hollow | Admission: Spectators, $10 | Location: Frog Town, from Hurricane, take Highway 59 toward Colorado City/Kanab. Pass the Over the Edge Bike shop, then travel 3.2 miles to Sheep Bridge Road. Turn left and drive another 3 miles.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
