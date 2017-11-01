June 8, 1942 — Oct. 27, 2017

Stanley C. Giles, 75, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Oct. 27. He was born June 8, 1942, in Payson to J. Milton Giles and Edna Mellor Giles.

He met the love of his life, Pamela Joan Patton, in a fateful, chance encounter in Star Valley, Wyoming, in 1965, soon after he was buried alive in an industrial accident. Pam rushed to his side and has been there ever since. They were married July 30, 1966, at Christ Church and St. Michael’s in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After his near fatal accident, Stan felt like every day was a gift and he lived the next 52 years to the fullest. He had a love of flying, hunting, fishing, being outdoors and, more than anything, spending time with his grandkids.

He spent much of the last several years sharing his Dutch oven cooking, riding his ATV through the red rock country of Southern Utah with friends and family and, best of all, hiking with his beloved buddy Maggie. He passed on his interests to his two phenomenal sons Chris and Michael, his beautiful “daughters” Robin and Michelle, and his four amazing grandchildren, Madison, Macie, Ryan and Cameron. He loved his family more than anything, as they do him.

Everyone who knew him will miss his kindness, generosity, thoughtfulness and great sense of humor.

Funeral services

A memorial will be placed at the city of St. George Cremation Garden at Tonaquint Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held Nov. 25 from noon-4 p.m. at the Social Hall located at 212 N. Main St. in St. George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McMillan Mortuary, 435-688-8880.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit McMillan Mortuary online.