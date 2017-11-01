Utahns sign letter declaring Trump ‘not welcome here’

In this file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., June 1, 2017 | AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – An online letter voicing opposition to President Donald Trump’s pending December visit to Utah is making it’s way through social media and has garnered over 1,000 signatures thus far.

The letter appeared on Facebook last week in the wake of the announcement that Trump plans to shrink the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. The White House subsequently confirmed the presidents planned to visit Utah in December.

Titled “Open Letter: Donald Trump is Not Welcome in Utah,” the petition reads in part:

We, the undersigned residents of the state of Utah, wish to express our strong opposition to the invitation of President Donald Trump to the state of Utah by Senator Orrin Hatch. It has been reported that President Trump will be visiting Utah in December, and by signing this letter, we express our concern that his presence in our home will disgrace and embarrass the state of Utah, and will add unnecessary fuel to the fire of an issue that is very personal for so many Utahns across the state. Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he does not value the Utah ideals of integrity, honesty, and respect. We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, his presence in our state, and we urge Senator Orrin Hatch to reconsider his invitation. With the understanding that this is very unlikely, we further urge the Senator to stand up for the people of Utah by condemning the repeated instances of hatred, bigotry, racism, sexism, ableism, and corruption that have come from the Trump administration. ….Utah is a community that values respect, integrity, honesty, and compassion. Donald Trump, as a person who does not exhibit any regard for these values, is not welcome here.

The petition was created by Utah resident Madalena McNeil, who told St. George News over Facebook Tuesday that she created the petition as a way “to provide the people of Utah for an outlet where they can stand up for themselves and each other, and do so in a way where they don’t feel isolated.”

It is also meant as a way to tell Hatch and Utah’s other elected representatives that despite political differences, there are people in Utah who are united in opposition against Trump.

As of the latest update Tuesday at 5:22 p.m., the letter has 1,049 signatures and rising, many of whom self-identify as Republicans and Democrats and are from across the state, McNeil said.

Thus far, over 20 signatures have come from southwest Utah, with about half of those originated from St. George.

The petition can be seen in its entirety here.

