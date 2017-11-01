Rangers search for missing Utah man at Grand Canyon

Written by Mori Kessler
November 1, 2017
Michael Legus, of Tooele, was reported missing from the Grand Canyon Oct. 31, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – National Park Service rangers are searching for a Utah man reported missing within the Grand Canyon Tuesday.

Missing person poster of Michael Legus, reported missing from the Grand Canyon Oct. 31, 2017 | Poster courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News | Click to enlarge

Michael Legus, 39, of Tooele, was reported missing by a friend.

Last seen at Mather Point on the South Rim at approximately 12:15 p.m., he was headed in an unknown direction, according to NPS officials. He was wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt and blue Levi jeans.

Full description of Legus:

  • Missing since: Oct. 31, 2017.
  • Age: 39.
  • Sex: Male.
  • Race: White.
  • Hair color: Brown/gray.
  • Eye color: Hazel.
  • Height: 6 feet.
  • Weight: 230 pounds.

NPS rangers are searching the area and ask anyone who may have seen or talked to Legus to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch tip line at 888-653-0009.

A missing persons investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

