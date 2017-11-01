Arrowhead Gallery highlights ‘self-taught’ painter as November featured artist

This image features the painting "Windswept" by Charles (Mike) Fletcher, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Arrowhead Gallery, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Arrowhead Gallery has announced Charles (Mike) Fletcher as the featured artist for November. His work, including a number of new pieces, will be shown throughout the month at the gallery, located at 68 E. Tabernacle in St. George.

Guests are also invited to join Fletcher for an artists’ reception at the gallery Nov. 17 from 6-8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

About Charles (Mike) Fletcher

According to a press release from Arrowhead Gallery, Fletcher doodled on school books or whatever material came to hand for years. He was held back from pursuing his art career by a small voice inside him telling him that he had nothing to say of any value. However, one day he was inspired by a speaker who informed him he could do anything he wanted. This speaker changed his life, and Fletcher began painting at the age of 50.

Fletcher believes the images and colors do not come from him but rather through him. When he starts to paint, he lets the muse take over, and the painting takes on a life of its own.

Fletcher takes classes from artists he admires, but mostly he is self-taught. Fletcher is a former show director for the Intermountain Society of Artists and has served on the Committee for the Celebration of Art and Soup. Fletcher is a member of the Virgin Valley Artist Association and a member of the Southern Utah Art Guild.

The Arrowhead Gallery showcases artists from the Southern Utah Art Guild. Visit the Southern Utah Art Guild online to learn more about their activities.

Event details

What: Arrowhead Gallery Featured Artist Reception.

When: Friday, Nov. 17, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Cost: Free.

The Arrowhead Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests may also visit the gallery online.

