Amira Resort provides a ‘transformative spa and wellness destination’

ST. GEORGE — A new boutique spa and wellness retreat in southwest Utah opened its doors Wednesday. Surrounded by the majestic red rock canyons, Amira Resort provides travelers with a new luxury escape to immerse themselves in the splendor of Utah’s natural wonders.

Mere miles from some of the nation’s most revered national parks, Amira Resort is the perfect launch pad to see the spectacular scenery of Southern Utah, inviting serenity seekers, active travelers and locals alike to embark on a wellness adventure.

In addition to the proximity to national parks and other wilderness areas, as the region’s only 4-star/4-diamond address, the renovated resort provides a contemporary take on the destination’s old world charm, offering luxurious accommodations, an all-new spa, two sparkling swimming pools and an expansive outdoor labyrinth.

“Amira Resort is a truly transformative spa and wellness destination,” Dwain Schallenberger, owner of Amira Resort, said. “Southern Utah is known for its magnificent red rock landscape, and at Amira Resort, guests are immersed in the region’s natural beauty in a luxury setting that caters to all areas of wellness.”

Striking renovation, indoors and out

The four-month renovation project was led by Greg Mathis, president of MRW Design Associates. The project brought new design touches indoors and out to transform the property’s existing old world feel with contemporary twists.

With the red rock landscape as its backdrop, the reception and spa building’s mission-style architecture stands out with a striking white exterior, complemented by neutral tones of blue and grey.

A visual contrast to the exterior and natural landscape, the centerpiece of Amira is its dazzling fountain. Situated outside the spa at Amira, the fountain captures guests’ attention when they arrive at the property, boasting stunning details and handmade tiles from Morocco.

The property’s interiors have been transformed to bring the outdoors in. With expansive windows and a spacious layout, natural light flows throughout the resort via stain glass accents that bring splashes of color.

A luxurious stay

Upon arrival at Amira Resort, guests are invited to relax upon comfortable couches and enjoy a personalized check-in experience as their luggage is whisked away for their luxurious stay. The resort offers 46 newly redesigned and remodeled guest suites, including 10 luxury suites sized at 1,400 square feet and 36 suites at 600 square feet.

Suites are designed to provide a tranquil oasis, boasting calming tones and textures complemented by West Elm furniture and topographical imagery created by local artists that evoke the natural beauty found right outside.

All suites are outfitted with a private patio, fireplace and Jacuzzi tub, as well as microwave oven and refrigerator for convenient snacking and in-suite dining.

Exquisite apothecary amenities for bath and personal care are redolent of the resort’s signature scent of lavender and peppermint.

A spa experience to remember

The highlight of Amira Resort is Amira Spa. Newly remodeled as part of the resort renovation, the 4,500-square-foot spa has been completely redesigned with imported tile flooring from Morocco and lighting sconces from Spain.

Guests are welcomed at the reception with a refreshing beverage, with choices including the spa’s signature pomegranate mint lemon water, silken mighty leaf tea, locally roasted coffee or wine.

Amira Spa encourages unforgettable experiences for the mind, body and spirit, with seven treatment rooms, beautiful outdoor showers that are heated during the colder months, a handsome relaxation area with privacy for men and women, two gorgeous outdoor pools and a heated outdoor Jacuzzi for soaking in the scenery.

Amira Spa provides world-class treatments, including massages, facials, hair and nail, as well as wellness and spiritually-minded offerings, including yoga, meditation and shamanic-inspired therapies. The spa boutique offers products from Epicuren Skincare out of Laguna Hills, California, featuring Metadermabolic Enzyme, a “protein with intelligence” that encourages skin to self-rejuvenate.

For outdoor wellness, guests can experience private guided hiking through nearby red rock canyons through exclusive excursions and adventures, professional life coaching, private personal training sessions or take a self-guided walk in the labyrinth to discover their best path to personal improvement.

Situated for exploration and adventure

Amira Resort is nestled on the western edge of St. George, the county seat of Washington County near the tri-state junction of Utah, Arizona and Nevada.

St. George is a splendid base for active travelers and adventurers to explore the beauty of Southern Utah, with Zion National Park less than an hour’s drive away, Bryce Canyon National Park just over two hours and the Grand Canyon 2 1/2 hours by car. Meanwhile, risk takers can reach the glittering lights and long odds of Las Vegas in less than two hours.

Rates run from $229 per night. For more information or to book a stay at Amira Resort, please call 435-216-7711 or visit the Amira Resort website.

