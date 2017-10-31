Tan’s Treats to speak on child hunger at Washington County Republican Women luncheon

Photo by djedzura / iStock / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In the 2016-17 school year, more than 1,100 homeless families had a child attending a Washington County school, and 44 percent of all students in Washington County qualify for free/reduced lunch programs. This plight of child hunger will be the t0pic of a presentation from Tan’s Treats at Thursday’s luncheon of the Washington County Republican Women.

The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Best Western Abbey Inn, 1129 S. Bluff St., in St. George. The luncheon is open to the public, but the cost is $15.00. Reservations are required and can be made can be made at the Washington County Republican Women website, by emailing wcrwmail@gmail.com or by calling 435-656-4361.

Tan’s Treats is a local nonprofit organization that packs a weekend bag of food consisting of three meals and one snack both Saturday and Sunday and delivers them to schools where staff gives them to children who have opted in. Tan’s Treats currently serves four elementary schools and delivers 615 bags of food each weekend.

“No child should go hungry,” said Lesa Sandberg, president of Washington County Republican Women. “We look forward to hearing from Tan’s Treats on how the community can help children in need.”

About Washington County Republican Women

The Washington County Republican Women have been active in local politics and community service for more than 50 years. Its purpose is to promote an informed public through political education and activities, including a monthly meeting with guest speakers.

The organization is active in campaigns for Republican nominees, and it works to promote the Republican Party’s principles. Any Republican woman 18 years or older may join. Men are welcome to join as associate members. More information is available at the Washington County Republican Women website.

Event details

What: Washington County Republican Women luncheon featuring Tan’s Treats.

When: Thursday, Nov. 2, at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Best Western Abbey Inn, 1129 S. Bluff St., St. George.

