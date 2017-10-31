Passenger car collides with UPS delivery truck

Two-vehicle traffic accident at the intersection of Washington Fields Road and Indian Springs Drive, Washington City, Utah, Oct. 31, 2017 | Photo by Christian Warmsley, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — A woman driving a Volkswagen Beetle escaped serious injury Tuesday afternoon when her car was struck by a United Parcel Service delivery truck in Washington City.

According to Washington Police Department spokesman Ed Kantor, the incident occurred approximately 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Fields Road and Indian Springs Drive. The truck was heading northbound on Washington Fields Road, while the silver Volkswagen was southbound but turning east onto Indian Springs Drive.

“The driver of the Volkswagen was attempting to turn left and was struck on the passenger side by the UPS truck,” Kantor said.

Neither driver was seriously hurt in the crash, but the Volkswagen driver was taken by private vehicle to receive further medical evaluation, Kantor said, adding there were no apparent injuries to the UPS truck driver. The drivers were the only occupants of the respective vehicles, he said.

Both vehicles were disabled and had to be towed from the scene. The airbags on the Volkswagen deployed in the crash.

The female driver of the Volkswagen received a citation for failure to yield, Kantor said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.