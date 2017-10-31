Halloween Gallery 2017; readers’ photo submissions

Written by Jeff Richards
October 31, 2017
Conor Reina as a Snow Wolf Ninja, Santa Clara Elementary school parade, Santa Clara, Utah, Oct. 31, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Hollie Reina, St. George News

SOUTHERN UTAH — The final day of October has arrived, which means it is time once again to capture and preserve the best Halloween moments.

From costume parties and school parades, to trunk-or-treating and trick-or-treating, folks of all ages are getting dressed up today for some festive and perhaps frightful fun.

For this year’s readers’ gallery, we invite you to please send us your best images to news@stgnews.com and refresh the page often to see the latest updates and additional submissions. Please include a brief description of each photo, including the date and place taken and the photographer’s name. Thank you and Happy Halloween!

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

