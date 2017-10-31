Dixie High School presents ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’

Photo courtesy of Dixie High School, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie High School Arts Department’s production of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” is a delightful musical satire of corporate life and office politics, packed with memorable songs sure to please, under the direction of Joshua Scott.

The musical comedy centers on a young window cleaner, J. Pierrepont Finch, who as the show begins is poring over a how-to book for transforming himself into a tycoon. He soon bluffs his way into a job in the mailroom at World Wide Wicket Company, where he catches the eye of secretary Rosemary Pilkington.

With a mixture of innocence and smarts, our hero continues to climb the ladder of success, impressing boss J.B. Biggley while overcoming opposition from Biggley’s lazy nephew, Bud Frump.

Meanwhile, Biggley is trying to keep his girlfriend, Hedy La Rue, happy, and Rosemary is dreaming of an idyllic suburban life with her future husband “Ponty” Finch. Will everyone at World Wide Wicket get their version of a happy ending?

For the last 20 years, Scott has been a fixture in the theater community of Southern Utah, taking part in productions at Dixie State University, Tuacahn and The Stage Door. He said he is happy to be able to continue his work with the talented students of Dixie High School.