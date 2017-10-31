Search of Dixie State dorms during drug task force operation results in arrests, citations

ST. GEORGE — More information came to light Monday regarding the massive police response that advanced on Dixie State University’s Nisson Towers Friday night.
According to an official statement released Monday by Dixie State University, the action was part of a Washington County Drug Task Force operation and involved more than just Nisson Towers.
Read more: More than 20 officers respond to DSU student housing complex.
More than 20 officers and six K-9 units were called in from multiple agencies across Washington County to participate in the task force operation that began at 9 p.m. Friday, Jyl Hall, director of public relations for DSU, said in a statement released to St. George News Monday.
Officers from Dixie State University’s Department of Public Safety, Washington County, St. George, Hurricane and Washington City responded to the task force operation along with six narcotics K-9’s that were brought in to assist.
After the K-9’s were deployed and searched all campus housing facilities, “arrests were made, citations were issued and one individual was taken into custody,” Hall said in the statement.
The statement also stated that Nisson Towers was only one of seven facilities searched during the three-hour operation.
Hall went on to say that the university and Dixie State University’s Department of Public Safety “are committed to providing quick and effective responses to all criminal activity, and appreciates the continued commitment of all Washington County agencies to work together to ensure the safety of our campus and community.”
This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.
1 Comment
You know, I’m all for police doing their jobs and catching drug dealers. But what is this?
ALL campus housing was searched by drug dogs? Is this a prison or a university?
This seems like unreasonable search and seizure to me. Okay they found some drugs – probably some marijuana, college kids are going to smoke marijuana and, as 40+ years of failed Drug War will tell you, there’s nothing Law Enforcement can do about it. But the point is, whatever reasonable suspicion the police may have had that there were drugs in the DSU dormitories certainly couldn’t apply to every room in every dormitory.
This seems illegal. I guess that will come out in court if that’s the case. It’s highly intrusive in any event, and I do not approve of treating college students as if they have no civil rights; they’re not convicted felons and this little shakedown here sends a very questionable message.