With my chronic back pain is surgery my best option?

Benjamin D. Fox, MD

Intermountain Neurosciences

Benjamin D. Fox, MD, is a Brigham Young University graduate, and earned his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. After medical school, he remained at Baylor College of Medicine where he completed both an internship in general surgery and a residency in neurosurgery including training at world-leading institutions for brain and spine tumors (MD Anderson Cancer Center), and brain and spine trauma (Ben Taub General Hospital). During residency, Dr. Fox was the recipient of various awards for leadership, research and education. He then finished additional fellowships in both complex cerebrovascular neurosurgery and endovascular neurosurgery/interventional neuroradiology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and the Semmes-Murphey Neurologic and Spine Institute. Dr. Fox has been published in numerous medical journals, authored multiple book chapters, and given many presentations at national meetings on conditions and disorders affecting both the brain and spine.