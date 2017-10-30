Halloween head start: trick-or-treaters hit downtown Cedar a few days early; photo gallery

CEDAR CITY — Trick-or-treaters in Cedar City got an early start on Halloween this year, roaming the streets of the city’s historic downtown for “Hocus Focus” Saturday evening.

More than three dozen stores participated in this year’s event, designed to promote downtown shopping. From spooks to superheroes, from pirates to princesses, hundreds of people of all ages made the rounds, filling their bags with all kinds of goodies.

For many, Saturday was merely a warm-up for Tuesday’s main event, the actual Halloween.

Dozens of trunk-or-treat events, school carnivals and parties are planned throughout Washington and Iron counties. Even if you don’t make it to an organized event, there’s always plain old door-to-door trick-or-treating.

No matter where you go for Halloween, staying safe is a top priority. According to the National Safety Council, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other single day of the year.

Trick-or-treaters and drivers, please remember the following safety tips, courtesy of the National Safety Council and the American Academy of Pediatrics:

A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds.

If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you.

Agree on a specific time children should return home.

Teach your children to never enter a stranger’s home or car.

Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends.

Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home.

All costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant.

Avoid masks, which can obstruct vision.

If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks

When buying Halloween makeup, make sure it is nontoxic and always test it in a small area first.

Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation.

Children and adults are also reminded to put electronic devices down, keep their heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

The National Safety Council also offers these additional safety tips for drivers who plan to be on the road during trick-or-treat hours:

Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.

Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.

Also, make sure to send us your best Halloween photos Tuesday evening, for our reader’s gallery. Please email your photos along with a short description to news@stgnews.com

Have a fun and safe Halloween from all of us here at St. George News / Cedar City News!

