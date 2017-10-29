Region 9 Football Blitz: Watch the top plays from Round 1 of the 4A playoffs

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 football show is back with Andy Griffin bringing you highlights from Region 9 every week. It’s the Region 9 Football Blitz.

Today’s show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from Week 1 of the 4A prep football playoffs, including a nail biter in northern Utah, an offensive explosion in southern Utah and three big wins for region 9 teams.

4A State Playoffs First Round Results

Upper Bracket

Mountain Crest 44, Salem Hills 31

Dixie 30, Park City 6

Stansbury 28, Cedar 20

Ridgeline 25, Spanish Fork 22

Lower Bracket

Pine View 63, Tooele 14

Sky View 50, Mountain View 14

Orem 36, Bear River 7

Desert Hills 45, Bonneville 13

Next week’s 4A State Playoffs quarterfinal games (Nov. 3, times tbd)

Upper Bracket

Mountain Crest (10-1) at Dixie (10-1)

Ridgeline (7-4) at Stansbury (7-3)

Lower Bracket

Pine View (8-3) at Sky View (10-0)

Desert Hills (6-4) at Orem (9-2)

State 4A semifinals: Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. @ U of U

4A championship game is Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at U of U

