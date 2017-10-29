Internationally famous violinist to perform with Suzuki Strings in public concert

Photos courtesy of Suzuki Strings Cedar City, Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The public is invited to the Suzuki Strings workshop concert on Saturday featuring clinician violinist Brian Lewis and others performing with students, 4 to adult, from Southern Utah.



The concert, including a range of music from fiddling to classics, will be performed at 5 p.m. in the Heritage Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $5.

A parent-teacher meeting with the visiting clinicians Lewis, Paul Abegg, and Ka-Wai Yu will be held Friday at 6:15 p.m. and the public is invited to attend at no cost. The meeting will be held in the upstairs conference room at the Heritage Theater, Festival Hall, and will explore developing students into independent musicians.

One of the most versatile and charismatic violinists today, Lewis is an exceptionally dedicated and gifted performer whose passionate artistry has been heard and embraced around the world.

“There are a lot of fine violinists on the concert stage today,” the Topeka Capital-Journal said in an article, “but few can match Lewis for an honest virtuosity that supremely serves the music.”



Lewis currently teaches at University of Texas, Austin, serves as artistic director of the Starling-DeLay Symposium on Violin Studies at Juilliard, and is artistic director and faculty member of the Brian Lewis Young Artist Program in Ottawa, Kansas.



Yu is an assistant professor of music at Dixie State University, where he teaches cello and directs the string chamber music program. He previously taught at Eastern Illinois University and Indiana Wesleyan University.

Abegg is a professor of music at Dixie State University, having previously taught at Brigham Young University and Olivet College in Michigan. He completed his advanced music studies at Michigan State and BYU, presents master classes as well as serves as an adjudicator and clinician at numerous competitions and festivals throughout country.

Violins, violas and cellists are featured in the concert with music ranging from Bach to Brahms plus fiddle tunes and the technically challenging “Hot Canary.” Twelve regional teachers are preparing the students to participate. Saturday’s concert culminates two days of workshop classes with students from throughout Utah.

Suzuki Strings Cedar City is a nonprofit organization that enjoys support from the area’s recreation, arts and parks tax fund as well as the Suzuki Association of Utah. Suzuki Strings works with the Southern Utah University Music Department and the Suzuki Association of Utah to provide musical opportunities for students.

“We are thrilled that our students have the opportunity to work with world class musicians,” director Sara Penny said. “We are fortunate to have a strong team of teachers and pianists helping. We appreciate all of them.”

Event details

What: Suzuki Strings Cedar City regional workshop concert.

When: Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.

Where: Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Details: Suggested donation $5. For more information click here or email suzukistringscc@gmail.com.

