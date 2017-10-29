Awards given to Devil Pups from Utah commandant

Devil Pups award winners stand behind Marine Corps League Commandant Al Leiske at a recent ceremony. St. George, Utah, Oct. 26, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Bill Fortune, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Marine Corps League’s Utah State Department recognized the Southern Utah’s Devil Pups team Thursday for their achievements this summer during a national competition at Camp Pendleton, California.

When the Marine Corps League’s Utah State Department Commandant Al Lieske learned of the sucess the Devil Pups had during their 10-days at Camp Pendleton in June, he wanted to give them special recognition.

The award ceremony was held at the Air Force junior ROTC building across the street from Dixie High School, with friends and family of the pups in attendance. Of the nine cadets that competed, seven were present to receive awards as two have since moved from the area.

Lieske presented all seven Devil Pups with the Marine Corps League’s Special Achievement Awards and a Marine Corps League Challenge Coin. Alana Lorentzen and Tanner Roberts were also recognized with plaques for their exceptional achievements during the competition. Lorentzen completed the physical fitness test with a total of all 400 points possible – the first female to receive a perfect score – and Roberts was right on her heels with 398 points.

Read more: Marines honor Devil Pups for participating in ‘most challenging camp in the country

Prior to the awards Lieske spoke of honor, commitment and leadership and how the young people being awarded each demonstrated such virtues with their participation.

Submitted by BILL FORTUNE, St. George.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.