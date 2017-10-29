More than 20 officers respond to DSU student housing complex

January 2017 file photo depicts a patrol vehicle in front of the Dixie State University Campus Police Department, Jan. 28, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — More than 20 officers from numerous agencies responded to dormitories at Dixie State University Friday night in what appeared to be a drug-related incident.

Just before 9 p.m. officers from the Dixie State University Department of Public Safety responded to the incident at the university’s Nisson Towers.

Other agencies called to assist included officers from St. George Police Department, Hurricane Police Department, Washington City Police Department and the Washington County Drug Task Force. The response also included K-9 assistance from four agencies.

St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley confirmed Saturday the St. George Police Department’s assistance in the incident but could not provide further information because the St. George Police Department is not the incident’s investigating agency.

Though the exact nature of the incident has yet to be confirmed, a witness said it appeared to be drug-related.

St. George News has requested additional information from the Dixie State University Department of Public Safety but has not received a statement as of this report’s publication.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

