Crash near Nisson Towers occurs during heavy ‘Chaos’ event traffic

ST. GEORGE — Neither driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Nisson Towers at Dixie State University during a period of busy traffic leading up to DSU’s Halloween “Chaos” event.

Shortly after 8 p.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of South 1000 East and East 100 South involving a red four-door passenger car and a dark blue Nissan Pathfinder.

The drivers, the sole occupants of both vehicles, reported no injuries.

According to witness statements at the scene, the passenger vehicle was eastbound on East 100 South as the Nissan was heading west on the same street. At the intersection of South 1000 East, the Nissan turned left, crossing directly into the path of the eastbound passenger car.

The driver of the passenger car swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision but instead struck the passenger’s side of the Nissan, which sent the SUV spinning in the middle of the roadway.

The passenger car sustained extensive front-end damage, and the impact deployed both the side and front airbags. The passenger’s side panel of the Nissan was crushed and its rear axle became completely separated from the wheel. The two vehicles were inoperable and later towed from the scene.

This report is based on statements from witnesses and may not contain the full scope of findings.

