Hundreds of sheep parade down Cedar’s Main Street during livestock festival; photo gallery

Written by Jeff Richards
October 28, 2017
Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival's annual sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 28, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Hundreds of residents lined both sides of Cedar City’s Main Street Saturday morning as the annual sheep parade made its way through town.

The event is a featured highlight of the 12th annual “Cedar Livestock & Heritage Festival” which celebrates southern Utah’s agricultural traditions and lifestyle. The four-day festival continues with a full slate of activities Saturday and concludes with a Cowboy Church gathering Sunday morning. For a full schedule with additional details, click here.

The procession featured young cowboys and cowgirls riding trailers and throwing candy, horseback riders, rodeo royalty, sheep camp trailers, farm machinery and friendly dogs. Last but not least, a herd of hundreds of bleating sheep brought up the rear.

