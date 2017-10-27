Region 9 Football GameDay: Foray into 4A playoffs begins

ST. GEORGE — Region 9 GameDay is here, with Andy Griffin bringing you insight, breaking down the Friday fight and offering all the highlights from Region 9 in 2017.

The playoffs are no longer a dream, but a reality for four Region 9 teams starting today.

Dixie, Pine View, Desert Hills and Cedar will march onto the gridiron tonight and represent for southern Utah. Some are big favorites, others are underdogs. But all will fight for the pride of their schools and Region 9.

On the show today, brought to you by Revere Health, Andy breaks down the matchups and gives the lowdown in what to expect as playoffs begin.

Here’s the line-up of first-round games:

4A first round playoff game

Upper Bracket

Salem Hills (6-4) at Mt. Crest (9-1), 6 p.m.

Park City (4-6) at Dixie (9-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN Radio 97.7 FM and CEC-TV)

Cedar (4-5) at Stansbury (6-3), 6 p.m. (KSUB AM-590)

Ridgeline (6-4) at Spanish Fork (6-3), 4 p.m.

Lower Bracket

Tooele (5-5) at Pine View (7-3), 5 p.m. (890-AM KDXU)

Mt. View (3-7) at Sky View (9-0), 5 p.m.

Bear River (6-4) at Orem (8-2), 4 p.m.

Desert Hills (5-4) at Bonneville (4-6), 4 p.m.

4A football playoff bracket

