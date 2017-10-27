Nonprofit bike shop to celebrate grand opening in St. George

The St. George Bicycle Collective is hosting a grand opening of its bike shop Oct. 28, 2017 | Photo from the Bicycle Collective website, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Bicycle Collective, part of a nonprofit organization that uses revenue from its bike shop to support programs for underprivileged communities and children, is hosting a grand opening Oct. 28, from 1-6 p.m., in its facility at 70 West St. George Blvd.

Saturday’s grand opening will offer bicycle parking, tours of the shop, a bike sale, a bike skills course for kids, volunteers helping attendees with bike maintenance and more. There will be a silent auction for two special bikes. All proceeds will go to the charitable programs of the Bicycle Collective, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

The Bicycle Collective, which also has bike shops in Salt Lake City, Ogden and Provo, is staffed with professional mechanic instructors who walk you through tune-ups or repairs with the idea that you’ll be a more regular and confident rider after learning how to patch the tube or adjust the brakes yourself, according to its announcement of the grand opening.

The Bicycle Collective carries a large selection of used bikes that are overhauled by its mechanics and given a multi-point inspection so they’re ready to ride out the door. It also carries used and new parts and accessories to get your bike dialed in perfectly to fit your riding style and personal tastes.

Among the programs supported by revenue from the shop are funding much-needed bikes for refugees, veterans or recently released prisoners in transition. Your purchase may help pay for five bikes for kids in need. It may pay an in-house youth mechanic certification instructor salary, placing youth in jobs as bike mechanics in the area, or the salary of our instructors who teach the same course at juvenile detention centers.

“It’s a positive feedback loop in which the more people we help in our shops, the more people we can help outside of our shops,” according to the announcement. “We see it as a win for everyone.”

“We believe to our cores that the bicycle is an important machine that is rightly becoming staple of our communities. To patrons of our programs, it may even be a critical tool for employment and self-sufficiency. We invite you to become part of the effort. Find out more about the services we offer under our programs page, join as a member or volunteer, consider making a financial donation, donate your old bicycle, or simply come in and take advantage of the community bike shop services or hang out with us at an event. Little compares to the simple joy of riding a bicycle,” the announcement reads.

“We dedicate our efforts to the idea that the bicycle is a solid option for transportation that can help clean our air, reduce traffic congestion, and make everyone a little healthier,” according to the announcement. “And let’s face it: bikes are just fun.”

