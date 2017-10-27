MISSING: 16-year-old girl from Utah

Police are asking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl from Utah, photo location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the Unified Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police and family members are asking the public’s help Friday in locating a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Utah and is believed by authorities to possibly be endangered.

Police said the Kearns teen went missing Wednesday evening, noting that her last known location was in Murray.

“We are concerned for the immediate health and safety of this youth and have reason to believe that she is at-risk to herself when not under supervised care,” the Unified Police Department said in a statement Friday.

She is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with dark brown hair and eyes. She is a mix of White, African American and American Indian descents.

Anyone with information regarding the missing teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Unified Police Department at 801-743-3000 and reference Incident No. 17-172987.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.