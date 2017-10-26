Shuttles to run continuously during Cedar City temple open house

The Cedar City temple will host an open house over the next few weeks, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Temple image courtesy of LDS Church, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Officials of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints say that they are expecting over 150,000 visitors to the Cedar City temple open house over the next three weeks. To help with parking and transportation, five shuttles will run continuously during the event, which runs from Oct. 27 through Nov. 18.

The open house will be held Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 9 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The shuttles will run from the Cross Hollow Stake Center, located at 2830 W. Cody Drive, to the temple at 280 S. Cove Drive, a trip of about a mile. They will run in a continuous loop, so there will be a minimal wait time.

Those attending the open house are encouraged to park their vehicles at the stake center to help relieve congestion and parking concerns around the temple.

“We encourage all to take advantage of this great shuttle service,” Ron Cardon, public affairs committee chairman for the open house, said. “It will be easier and safe to park at the Cross Hollow Stake Center, and the shuttles are a great resource to help keep things running smoothly during the open house.”

Tickets for the open house are available at templeopenhouse.lds.org.

