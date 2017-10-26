‘Dixie Forum’ to host historian discussing the ‘flesh and blood’ Martin Luther

Craig Harline (pictured inset) will speak on Martin Luther at the next "Dixie Forum" Tuesday, Oct. 31, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — This year marks the 500th anniversary of priest and scholar Martin Luther nailing his 95 theses to the door of the Castle Church. For many, this marks the start of the Reformation, and on Tuesday, Dixie State University’s weekly “Dixie Forum: A Window on the World” series will continue its lineup with a presentation about not only Martin Luther but the outcome of his actions.

Craig Harline, a professor of early modern history at Brigham Young University, will give his lecture from noon to 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the Dunford Auditorium of the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Harline will present on what Luther intended those 500 years ago and the true outcome of his actions. Harline’s lecture will center on how consequences often distort the original events. He suggests that we tend to turn actors into statues and larger-than-life figures, making it hard to relate to them or to learn from them, but this Dixie Forum will offer a unique look at the “flesh and blood” Luther during the early events that made him famous.

Harline has published numerous books on the religious history of Europe since the Middle Ages that have received recognition in Publishers Weekly’s Top Ten Books in Religion, Foreword Reviews’ INDIEFAB Book of the Year in Religion and the Mormon History Association’s Best Memoir. His newest book was just released this month by Oxford University Press: “A World Ablaze: The Rise of Martin Luther and the Birth of the Reformation.”

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and Dixie State communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation. The next Dixie Forum will host Dr. Candice Hansen from the Planetary Science Institute as she presents “The Exploration of Saturn” at noon on Nov. 7 in the Dunford Auditorium.

For more information about Dixie State University’s Dixie Forum series, contact DSU Forum Coordinator John Burns at 435-879-4712 or burns@dixie.edu.

Event details

What: Dixie Forum: A presentation about Martin Luther.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from noon to 12:50 p.m.

Where: The Dunford Auditorium of the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Details: Public is welcome and admission is free.

