April 5, 1964 — Oct. 23, 2017

LouAnn Harris-Lewis passed away Oct. 23, 2017, in St. George. She was born April 5, 1964, in Long Beach, California, to Louis Vincent Lozano Jr. and Anita Lundberg.

LouAnn was married to Frank Harris Dec. 7, 1991, and they had a son, Frank Vincent Harris. Frank and LouAnn divorced and Frank passed away when Vince was young, leaving LouAnn to raise their son as a single mother for many years.

She is survived by her son Frank Vincent Harris, daughter-in-law Amanda and grandson Daxton, her brother Tod Vincent Lozano, father Louie and stepmother Diane, many uncles, aunties, cousins and friends and her husband Mark Lewis.

She was preceded in death by her mother Anita and grandparents Loren and Roma Lundberg, and Louis and Bernice Lozano Sr., and Grace Lozano. To be sure there are many other loved ones and relatives who are celebrating her homecoming as we feel her leaving us now.

By LouAnn’s own request, in lieu of flowers she asked donations to be made to her family to cover funeral expenses and/or a donation to Best Friends Animal Society or any animal shelter of your choice.

Funeral services

A funeral service will be held Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff, St. George.

There will be a viewing prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. for those who wish to have a moment with her.

Burial will be held at a later date on Kolob Mountain in the Community Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

