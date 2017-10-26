April 13, 1966 — Oct. 24, 2017

Lisa Ann Rosenberg, our beloved daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, passed away Oct. 24, 2017, at the home of her mother in St. George at the age of 51. She was born in Ely, Nevada, on April 13, 1966, to Barbara Ann and Richard Lowe Barney. A few years later, with her parents and two older brothers, she moved to Utah where she attended school.

Lisa Ann met and married Joel Blair Prince, the son of Betty and Joe Prince, while attending high school in Cedar City. They were married in 1983. They had two daughters: Rachel Ann, born Jan. 6, 1984, and Britney Blair, born Sept. 10, 1989. Later she and Joel divorced.

In 1992, Lisa Ann married Jerrod Dee “Hug” Rosenberg, son of Bud and LoRetta Rosenberg of Cedar City Dec. 31, 1992. From this union the couple had one son, Chance Jerrod Rosenberg, born July 25, 1995. This union also ended in a divorce.

Lisa Ann was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is survived by her mother Barbara Ann Barney; her brothers Scott L. (Amy) Barney, of Littlefield Park, Arizona, and Richard Michael (Rosann) Barney, of Prescott, Arizona; daughter Rachel Ann and grandchildren Hailey and Hayden; daughter Britney Blair (Ken) and grandchildren Chevy, Cyler, Ceslee, Cambree, Miranda, Shelaine and Billy; son Chance Jerrod (Jasmine) and grandson Ryker.

She was preceded in death by her father Richard Lowe Barney, who passed in March 1998, and both sets of grandparents.

