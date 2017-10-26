Police: St. George man passes out drunk at McDonald’s

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 28-year-old man is facing a variety of criminal charges including felony assault of a police officer after he was reportedly found passed out inside McDonald’s fast food restaurant in St. George.

Officers responded to the restaurant located at 798 E. St. George Blvd. late Friday night on a report of an unconscious man inside the business, according to a probable cause statement filed by St. George Police in support of the arrest.

Officers located Shaun Wyman Harrison, of St. George, unconscious in a restaurant stool, propped against a wall “with drool coming out of his mouth,” the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement.

Police could allegedly smell the odor of alcohol and spotted a bottle of alcohol in Harrison’s front pocket, the report states.

“(Harrison) woke slowly and had slurred, slow speech,” the officer stated. “He was unable to stand or balance, nearly falling over several times from a seated position.”

According to the statement, officers placed Harrison under arrest for intoxication because he presented a danger to himself in his condition.

During his arrest, Harrison allegedly kicked an officer in his thigh and later in his shin, the report states. Police also located marijuana and a package of rolling papers in Harrison’s pockets.

Harrison was arrested and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Harrison of third-degree felony assault against a peace officer; three class B misdemeanor counts of failure to disclose identity and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia; along with a class C misdemeanor count of intoxication.

Harrison is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge G. Michael Westfall Monday for his next court appearance.

According to Utah Court documents, Harrison has been convicted of intoxication 10 other times within the last two years. During that time, he was also arrested on charges of assault against a police officer, interfering with an arresting officer, public urination, drug possession, criminal mischief and retail theft.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.