TGIF Show: Your spooky weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | Oct. 27-29
Fall/Halloween activities
Friday
- Friday, 5 p.m. to dark | Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch | Admission: Free; activities vary | Location: Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch, 1450 W. Industrial Road, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. | Spooktacular Howlll-O-Ween | Admission: Free | Location: Bed N Biscuits, 1206 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Trunk O’ Treat | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Multipurpose Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Friday and Saturday
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Staheli Farm Fall Season | Admission: Varies per attraction | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Judd Pumpkin Patch and Petting Zoo | Admission: Free; pumpkins vary per pound | Location: Judd Pumpkin Patch, 314 E. 270 North, Paragonah.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Green Gate Village Pumpkin Festival | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. | Frei’s Fruit Market Pumpkin Patch | Admission: Free; pumpkins vary | Location: Frei’s Fruit Market, 2895 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
- Friday-Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Sleepy Hollow Halloween | Admission: $7; additional activities vary | Location: Western Legacy Farm and Ranch, 1600 South 160 W., Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Spooky Lights and Pumpkin Frights | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 6:30-11 p.m. | Haunted House for Jonah | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: The Vault, 2051 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Ghosts of Silver Reef Come Alive | Admission: $7-$9 | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.
- Friday-Saturday, 7-9:30 p.m. | Haunted Swamp | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: 296 W. Kanab Creek Drive, Kanab.
- Friday-Saturday, 7-11 p.m. | Haunted Hangar | Admission: $3-$4 | Location: Civil Air Patrol Hangar, 2296 Aviation Way, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright | Admission: $12-$15 | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. | The Haunted Woods | Admission: $7; $6 with food can donation; $25 family 5 pack | Location: Willow Glen Inn, 3308 N. Bulldog Road, Enoch.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:45-10 p.m. | Haunted Half Acre | Admission: Free | Location: 32 Toquerville Road, Toquerville, Utah.
Saturday
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to dark | Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch | Admission: Free; activities vary | Location: Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch, 1450 W. Industrial Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Trunk or Treat | Admission: Free | Location: Bradshaw Chevrolet, 360 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Duck Creek Trunk or Treat | Admission: Free | Location: Duck Creek Village.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Halloween Spooktacular | Admission: $3.50 per person or $20 for a family (two adults and up to four children) | Location: Cedar City Aquatic Center, 2090 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. | New Harmony Haunted Woods | Admission: Free | Location: New Harmony Trailhead, New Harmony.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Double Insanity Halloween Party | Admission: $10 in costume; $15 without costume | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
Art
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Children’s Justice Center Art Auction | Admission: Free; auction | Location: ARTe Gallery and Framing Gallery, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Frontier Homestead Art Exhibit | Admission: $4 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main Street, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds; and various locations throughout Washington County, see link.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Fall Splendor Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Art Gallery, St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | LiVe Well Lectures: Ten steps to inner peace | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Prescription Drug Take Back | Admission: Free | Location: Lin’s Marketplace, 1120 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Southwest Symphony ‘Spooktacular’ | Admission: Students: $5; adults, $12, $18 or $24 | Location: DSU Cox Center for the Performing Arts, 325 S. University Ave. (700 East), St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. | Odyssey Dance presents “Thriller” | Admission: $23-$37 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinees, 2 p.m. | “She Loves Me” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinees, 2 p.m. | “Ghost: The Musical” | Admission: $10 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | Parowan Community Theater: “Something’s Afoot” | Admission: $5 | Location: Aladdin Theater, 27 N. Main St., Parowan.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Noises Off” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “[Title of Show]” | Admission: $20-$30 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 800 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Frankenstein on the Air” | Admission: $10-$15 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “The Creep” | Admission: TBA | Location: SUU Black Box Theatre, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | The Kingston Trio | Admission: $30 | Location: DSU Cox Center for the Performing Arts, 325 S. University Ave. (700 East), St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Jazz at Off the Cuff | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Zeppelin USA | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, all day | Dixie State University Homecoming Events | Admission: Varies | Location: Various locations in St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | First Responders Car Show | Admission: Spectators, free | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Cedar City Livestock Festival Sheep Parade | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street from 200 South to 400 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Science Saturday | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 50 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Halloween Dinner Theater Fundraiser | Admission: $20-$35 | Location: Cedar City Children’s Musical Theatre, 1579 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 8-9:30 p.m. | Dance Fitness Halloween Fundraiser | Admission: Donation | Location: Elevation Fitness, 1091 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | PAWS Spooktacular Fundraiser | Admission: Donations | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Carolyn Murset | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmon’s Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock LIVE: Mike and Elaine | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | The Whiskey Tooth Revival with Full Tilt Boogie | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Colton Avery | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 8 p.m. MST | Sage Trio | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Isaac Ericksen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | “Rocky Horror Picture Show” | Admission: $5 | Location: Megaplex Theaters at St. George Main Street, 905 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight | Sand Hollow’een Party | Admission: Individual, $20; couple, $30 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 pm. | “Rocky Horror Picture Show” | Admission: TBD | Location: Fiddlers 6, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Costumed Bike Ride | Admission: Free; registration required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Neon Night Run | Admission: $15-$20 or $65 for a family (up to 6) | Location: Sky Mountain Golf Course, 1030 N. 2600 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 1-6 p.m. | St. George Bicycle Collective Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: 70 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
