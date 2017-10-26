2 exhibits, closing costume party celebrate Halloween through art

Dixie State University’s "Scary Fun Halloween Art Show" features the work of DSU students, faculty and staff, as well as community members. The show will host a closing costume party on Friday, Oct. 27, and is one of two Halloween-themed collaborations between the university and the St. George Art Museum, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State University art department, Booth Honors Program and interdisciplinary arts and sciences department are collaborating with the St. George Art Museum to bring two Halloween art exhibits to Southern Utah this fall.

DSU’s “Scary Fun Halloween Art Show” is on display weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31 in Dixie State’s North Plaza Gallery. The show will feature a closing costume party Friday at 6 p.m. As part of the festivities, the Viewers’ Choice award will be presented to the artist of the piece that has received the most votes from gallery visitors. Both the show and the party are free to attend.

“Scary Fun was a big success,” said McGarren Flack, director of DSU’s North Plaza Art Gallery and co-organizer of the art show. “People of DSU and its surrounding communities really came up with some excellent work, and the quality of the art in the show reflects that. A closing costume party to celebrate the event is the perfect way to enjoy the art one more time in the lead up to Halloween.”

Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume and participate in the fun. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the art, speak to artists and enjoy refreshments and an awards ceremony for best costumes. This is the second year of the Scary Fun Halloween Art Show, and this year’s exhibit includes submissions from students, faculty, staff and community members and was juried by internationally known visiting ceramic artist Sarah Pike.

The university is also collaborating with the St. George Art Museum to present “Scary Lights and Pumpkin Frights,” a showcase of Halloween art and artifacts, at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Visitors can stroll through the decorated museum and enjoy the display of antique, vintage and contemporary Halloween art and artifacts, ranging from pre-1910 postcards and 1920s decorations to contemporary Halloween art and toys.

Dixie State students, faculty and staff have been working on carving and painting jack o’ lanterns to display at the museum on Friday. Others are welcome to bring their own pumpkins as well, which they can pick up after the show.

“Our students and faculty have been picking out different kinds of pumpkins and getting ready to display them at the museum’s big event this weekend,” Shane Christensen, DSU art department chair, said. “Some people have been open about their plans, but others are working in secret. I’m excited to see what they come up with. I think other people will enjoy it too.”

All community members are welcome to attend. Supervision of young children in the galleries are recommended, but the organizers hope that families will attend.

“Halloween isn’t just fun; it’s also an incredibly visually interesting and engaging time of year,” said Jeff Yule, DSU interdisciplinary arts and sciences department chair and co-organizer of Scary Fun. “It’s a real pleasure for those of us at DSU to cooperate with the St. George community on activities like this one. We’re happy to be able to do that and excited to see the results.”

Event details

What: “Scary Fun Halloween Art Show” and closing costume party “Scary Lights and Pumpkin Frights”

When: Scary Fun: Exhibit runs through Tuesday, Oct. 31, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The show will feature a closing costume party Friday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. Scary Lights and Pumpkin Frights: Friday and Saturday, Oct 27-28, 6 p.m.

Where: Scary Fun: Dixie State University’s North Plaza Gallery, 55 S. 900 East, St. George. Scary Lights and Pumpkin Frights: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George.

All events are free and open to the public.

