Police identify man arrested for home invasions, sexual battery

ST. GEORGE – Police announced late Tuesday that they have arrested a man suspected of committing two home invasions – one in St. George and the other in Washington City. In at least one of the incidents, the suspect is accused of committing sexual battery.

Jaime Santos Torres was identified in a news release from the St. George Police Department issued shortly before 10 p.m.

According to booking information, Torres faces two felony charges of burglary and misdemeanor charges for assault and sexual battery.

He also faces additional charges in the Washington City case, the news release said.

Officers were originally dispatched to a residence in the Little Valley area on a burglary call at approximately 12:12 p.m. involving a home invasion.

“When officers arrived on scene they learned a Hispanic male in his 20s had entered the home and room of a 19-year-old female that had just got out of the shower,” the news release states. “The male shut the door and approached her asking if she was alone.”

The woman told the man, alleged by police to be Torres, that she wasn’t home alone and started screaming for her roommate. The news release then states that Torres moved in such a way that made the woman believe he was going to cover her mouth, which made her fear he was going to assault her.

At that point, Torres ran out of the house as the woman kept screaming.

The suspect’s vehicle, a red Ford F-150, was caught on surveillance footage before it left the area. St. George Police subsequently posted a photo of the truck over social media, along with a description of the suspect.

After fleeing the Little Valley area, Torres drove in the Washington Fields part of Washington City nearby, according to the news release.

Once in Washington Fields, Torres entered another home around 12:45 p.m., police said.

He was taken into custody about four hours later.

“Contact was later made with Jaime and the vehicle near a construction site close to Stone Cliff in St George,” the news release states. “Jaime matched the physical and clothing description of the suspect reported by witnesses.”

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

