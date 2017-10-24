Do you recognize this person? Police seek man wanted for passing counterfeit bills

St. George Police released these photos Tuesday showing a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation, St. George, Utah, Sept. 6, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department issued a request Tuesday for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in an active counterfeit money investigation.

Detectives are looking for information that may help identify the man captured in the photographs shown below in this report.

The man is wanted in connection to two separate incidents involving $100 counterfeit bills, according to the St. George Police Department.

The bills were passed at Walmart located at 2610 Pioneer Road on Aug. 19 and Sept. 6, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the photos or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4305 and reference incident 17P020320 or 17PI00409.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.