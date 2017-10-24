Police arrest man suspected of two home invasions, sexual assault; updated 5:31 p.m.

Photo taken from surveillance footage shows a red pickup truck whose driver is suspected of sexual assaulting a female resident of the St. George area, Oct. 24, 2017 | Photo courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News

NEWS LIVE: This report contains news live as it develops and is being updated continuously. Bookmark and refresh the page periodically for updates. Most recent update:

Update: 5:31 | Police arrest suspect

ST. GEORGE — Police have detained a man suspected of committing two home invasion burglaries within about a half-hour span in the St. George area Tuesday afternoon. At the second location, police said the suspect reportedly sexually assaulted a female resident of the home.

St. George Police reported at 5 p.m. that a suspect was taken into custody for questioning and that no other suspects are being sought at this time. According to police, shortly after 4 p.m., detectives located the truck and a man matching the suspect’s description at a construction site in the Stone Cliff area.

The first home invasion occurred at 12:12 p.m. in the area of 3240 South in Little Valley, while the second one reportedly took place at 12:45 p.m. in the Washington Fields area of Washington City, according to a public announcement posted on the St. George Police Department’s official Facebook page,

The estimated driving time between the two locations is about 10 minutes.

“In both incidents the male entered a home without permission,” the announcement states.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early 30s, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. The man was reportedly wearing a maroon hat with “RVCA” printed on it, green basketball shorts and a gray t-shirt.

The suspect was seen driving from the scene in a red pickup truck. Police released a photo taken from surveillance footage, which appears to show a Ford pickup with distinctive chrome wheels and running boards. Washington City Police spokesman Ed Kantor said the two police departments are working together to confirm whether both incidents involve the same suspect and vehicle. “It’s still under investigation,” Kantor said. “They’re working on it right now.” Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts or identity, or who may have seen him in either of these two areas, is asked to contact the St. George Communications Center dispatch at 435-627-4300, and reference incident 17P026236.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.