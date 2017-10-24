Denise Ahleen

April 10, 1961 — Oct. 22, 2017

Denise (Davis) Ahleen, 56, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Oct. 22 in St. George. She was born April 10, 1961, in Salt Lake City to Virginia Joyce (Nuckols) Davis and Donald Robert Davis.

Denise and her siblings were raised in St. George. She attended Dixie High School and graduated in 1979. Following graduation Denise met and married the love of her life, Kent Ahleen, in 1987. They were blessed with four children, and enjoyed raising their family in Midway until 2001.

Denise’s greatest joy was her family. Countless family memories were made traveling each summer to jet-ski and motocross races. Her days were filled with dance recitals, softball and volleyball games and helping her husband run multiple businesses they owned.

She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, Kent, to many places all over the world.

She was an amazing cook, loved to read and was always the life of the party.

She found her greatest happiness celebrating the successes of her kids and family. One of her greatest joys was being a Grandma, and supporting her grandchildren in all they did.

In addition to raising a family, she dedicated many years of her life to Southern Utah Insurance.

She had the gift of conversation, making everyone she met feel welcome and accepted. Her infectious laugh, warm hugs and smiles are something we will greatly miss.

Denise was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Davis; father, Donald Davis; mother-in-law, Maxine Ahleen; and father-in-law, Wayne Ahleen. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Kent Ahleen; children Gregory (Jennifer) Ahleen, Andrea (Kevin) Ross, Ericka (Nathan) Ivie and Zachary (Megan) Ahleen; eight grandchildren; and siblings Tammy (Kim) Burrows, Debbie Davis Green and Donald Davis. She will be missed by many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Lincoln Nadauld and Natasha from the Intermountain Cancer Center, and her nurse Ashleigh from Dixie Hospice, for their tender loving care of our wife, mother and grandmother.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Oct. 27 at the Washington Fields Stake Center, 1295 S. 3000 East, St. George, at 11 a.m.

Family and friends may visit Oct. 26, at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, from 5-7 p.m. and again Oct. 27 at the Washington Fields Stake Center from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will be at the Washington City Cemetery, Washington.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.