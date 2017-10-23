VOTE: Guide for early voting in Washington, Iron counties

Iron County residents vote in primary election, June 28, 2016, Cedar City, Utah | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News/Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE – Where offered, early voting for municipal races across Utah begins Tuesday.

Early voting at the polls will unfold over the next two weeks with the general election taking place Nov. 7.

According to the lieutenant governor’s office, Cedar City, Santa Clara, St. George and Washington City will be offering physical polling locations for applicable races in Washington and Iron counties.

A mail-in ballot drop-off box for Washington County is located at the Washington County Administration Building, 197 E. Tabernacle St. in St. George.

A drop-off box for Iron County mail-in ballots is located at the Cedar City Offices, 10 N. Main St. in Cedar City.

Mail-in ballots can be mailed or delivered in person to the Iron or Washington County Clerk’s Offices between now and Nov. 2.

Some municipalities have also canceled their respective general elections due to a lack of opposing candidates.

Municipalities in Washington County that have canceled their elections are Hurricane, Ivins and Rockville. Enoch City in Iron County has also canceled its election this year.

Needed voter info for the polls

Utah requires valid identification to vote. The most common form of ID is a driver’s license, but if you don’t have one, any one of the following forms of ID is also acceptable:

A valid ID card issued by the state or a branch, department or agency of the United States.

A valid Utah permit to carry a concealed weapon.

A valid United States passport.

A valid tribal ID card, whether or not the card includes a photograph of the voter.

Alternatively, any two forms of ID that display the voter’s name and provides evidence that the voter resides in the voting precinct are also acceptable, and there are others.

See more particulars here: UT Voter ID and Process on ID challenge.

Early voting locations and times

This information is listed is for early voting leading up to the Nov. 7 general election. Voting that day will typically be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in various locations within their respective municipalities.

Not all municipalities are offering locations for early voting in the primary election.

Also, only the cities listed below are offering in-person, early-voting locations for their respective municipal races, according to the lieutenant governor’s office, which monitors Utah elections.

In-person locations offered the day of the general election can be found through the Utah Elections website.

Washington County

St. George City Offices, 175 E. 200 North, St. George, Utah 84770

Tuesday, Oct. 24 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Santa Clara, 2603 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara, Utah 84765

Tuesday, Oct. 24 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 8 a.m. – noon Monday, Oct. 30 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.. Thursday, Nov. 2 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 8 a.m. – noon

Washington City Offices, 111 N 100 East, Washington City, Utah 84780

Tuesday, Oct. 24 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Iron County

Cedar City Offices, 10 N. Main St., Cedar City, Utah 84720

Tuesday, Oct. 24 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

