These pumpkins will make you grin and you can still join in. Pumpkin racers welcome at Cox Landing.

Boots Cox Park, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Jill McDonald, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Every year since 2002 they’ve come rolling out, pumpkins on wheels decorated in wild colors and transformed into imaginative things with the pumpkin racers hoping to win a grand prize at the Cox Land Pumpkin Race. The event returns Monday night and it’s not too late to enter.

The Cox Landing subdivision of St. George invites all pumpkin racers to bring their racers (pumpkins on wheels) out to Boots Cox Family Park on 900 East in St. George at 5:45 p.m. See the rules below on how to craft a pumpkin racer.

Spectators are welcome as well. If you have a favorite Halloween treat you are invited to bring it and share with your neighbors.

Trophies will be awarded for the fastest pumpkin and the most stylish pumpkin. But no cheating will be allowed, otherwise you may bring the Mallet-O-Justice down on your pumpkin.

Event details

What: Fifth annual Cox Land pumpkin race

When: Monday, October 23 5:45 p.m.

Where: Boots Cox Family Park, 1080 S. 900 East Street, St. George

Details: See flyer above. All are welcome, no admission charge.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman