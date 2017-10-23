Prescribed burning going well in Kaibab National Forest

This file photo shows Dozer 7-12 Hot Line Attack on the Scott Fire, Kaibab National Forest, Arizona, July 10, 2016 | Photo courtesy of fire management team via InciWeb; St. George News

FREDONIA, Ariz. — Operations are progressing well as firefighters estimate treating nearly 1,000 acres on the Tipover East prescribed fire project located across the North Kaibab Ranger District on the Kaibab National Forest and the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Ideal conditions have allowed for larger scale ignition operations, accelerating the operational tempo and resulting in two cycles of aerial ignitions along FR 270. Aerial firing operations are often preferred within rugged backcountry landscapes like the Tipover Unit because it lessens the need for ground firing within interior portions of the unit that potentially could pose more danger to firefighters.

Anticipated operations over the next operational period will be to continue aerial ignition operations and fortifying black lining along the unit boundary if conditions remain safe to do so.

Smoke

Smoke has been visible along AZ Highway 67 just south of Pleasant Valley. Fire managers anticipate smoke impacts to continue to intermittently impact motorists along portions of Highway 89A, Highway 67, Marble Canyon and other visitor areas to the north-northeast of the Tipover prescribed-burn unit.

Safety

During prescribed fires, motorists are cautioned that smoke may be present in short durations, which may impact roads and populated areas. Motorists are reminded to use caution, drive slowly, turn on headlights and avoid stopping in areas where fire personnel are working.

All prescribed burning is subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and appropriate weather conditions. For additional information on the department’s Smoke Management Division or to view prescribed burns authorized on any given day, click here.

Resources