IRS seeks community tax volunteers to help thousands of Utahns

PHOENIX — The “Tax Counseling for the Elderly” program associated with AARP Foundation’s “Tax-Aide” program and the Internal Revenue Service need community volunteers to help families complete their tax returns.

The tax counseling program works with community groups to offer free tax return preparation and assistance. Last tax season, approximately 123 tax counseling volunteers helped 7,000 Utahns file their federal and state returns at 30 tax preparation sites across the state.

“Who volunteers? People like you,” IRS spokesperson Steve Jones said. “The Tax Counseling for the Elderly program must have community volunteers to continue the good work. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome.”

Volunteers are needed to electronically file federal and state income tax returns, greet taxpayers, organize their paperwork, set up and keep computer equipment running, manage tax sites and handle quality control.

“All volunteers preparing returns are IRS-certified to complete basic, nonbusiness tax returns for people with low-to-moderate incomes, senior citizens, disabled individuals and for people with English as a second language,” Jones said. “There is a volunteer role for anyone who is interested and wants to give back to their community.”

Volunteers use online training to learn how to prepare basic individual income tax returns and file them electronically. The instruction will cover both federal and state income tax returns.

Tax Counseling for the Elderly sites are located in community centers, libraries, schools and other similar places where volunteers may spend three to four hours per week during February, March and April.

It only takes a few minutes to become a TCE community tax volunteer. Go online to the IRS webpage for tax volunteers or call telephone 866-448-3616.

