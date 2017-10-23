Chamber welcomes public to free lunch and tour of the Intermountain LiVe Well Center

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Join the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday for a Meet the Chamber Luncheon at the Intermountain LiVe Well Center.

This event is open to all. Those attending will receive a free lunch and full tour of the LiVe Well Center, 625 S. Medical Center Drive, St, George.

Dixie Regional Medical Center’s LiVe Well Center has more than 40 weekly fitness classes and evidence-based biometric assessments to will help people get well, stay well and live well for the rest of their lives.

Event details

What: Meet the Chamber luncheon at Intermountain LiVe Well Center.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: 625 S. Medical Center Drive, St. George.

Cost: Free. No reservations required.

