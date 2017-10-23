Buy art, help abused children at Children’s Justice Center auction

The Washington County Children's Justice Center, is hosting an art auction and silent auction to raise funds for supplies and prescriptive medication for the center's medical exam room | Photo from Washington County Children's Justice Center Facebook page, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Children’s Justice Center, with the support of the ARTe Gallery and Framing Gallery, is hosting an art auction and silent auction Friday from 6-8 p.m.

The auction will take place at the gallery at 415 S. Dixie Drive in St. George. The auction will include art photograpy, paintings and sculptures. Additionally, a silent auction will be held featuring golf packages, goodie baskets, professional services and special dinners.

Proceeds from the auction will go directly to providing supplies and prescriptive medication for the center’s medical exam room, said Lorene Richardson, a board member for Friends of the Washington County Children’s Justice Center .

The medical exam room is one of only a few such facilities in the state. While the construction costs of the room and its primary medical equipment were donated, the Friends board is tasked with supporting the exam room’s operations on an ongoing basis, Richardson said. Fundraisers like the art auction help with much needed supplies.

About the Washington County Children’s Justice Center

“The Washington County Children’s Justice Center is a safe homelike setting where victims of child abuse can receive a forensic interview, medical exam and referral to victim services, such as mental health counseling and support services,” according to material presented at the event.

From the Washington County Children’s Justice Center website:

The Children’s Justice Center is one of 20 homelike facilities across the state of Utah that serve children and families who are experiencing the crisis and chaos that comes with the disclosure of significant physical or sexual abuse and other crimes involving children such as domestic violence. The center is designed to help children feel safe and comfortable so they may begin to deal with the difficult and often frightening issues that surround abuse. Traditionally, investigation of child abuse required multiple interviews of the child victim by the police, social services, medical personnel, mental health professionals and attorneys. Each interview occurred at a different place and rarely in a setting that was familiar or comfortable for the child. The Children’s Justice Center is place for the child with a homelike environment, where necessary interviews can occur in an atmosphere that is non-threatening to the child.

The Washington County Children’s Justice Center is celebrating its 20th year helping children and families in Washington County.

Registration for the art auction is required and can be done online.

Event details

What: Art auction to benefit the Washington County Children’s Justice Center.

When: Friday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Where: ARTe Gallery and Framing Gallery, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.

Register: Online.

Additional information: In addition to the auction, there will be a silent auction featuring golf packages, professional services, goodie baskets and dinners.

Washington County Children’s Justice Center: Website | Facebook.

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.