Dixie State University to hold recital by distinguished Italian pianist

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State University Music Department will welcome Italian pianist Niccolò Ronchi to its stage in a featured solo recital Wednesday night.

The recital is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in the concert hall of the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on the Dixie State campus. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the DSU Ticket Office, online at dsutix.com or at the door.

Ronchi will perform on the Zions Bank Steinway, which was donated to the university in 2016. This donation has helped Dixie State make progress on its goal of becoming an All-Steinway School. As part of the university’s “Celebrate Steinway” series, Ronchi’s performance will highlight the magnificent instrument and promote the art of piano performance at Dixie State.

“Niccolò is a fabulous Italian pianist and has an incredible career, performing as a soloist and with orchestras throughout the world,” Dr. Nancy Allred, professor of music and director of piano studies at DSU, said. “We are excited to welcome him to Dixie State.”

With repertoire ranging from the Baroque century to late 20th century, Ronchi expresses himself at his best in pieces from the Romantic period and Russian 20th century. He has received praise from critics and audiences alike for his virtuosity, expressiveness and the communicative power of his interpretations.

Additionally, Ronchi’s performances are highly appreciated for his force and charisma, with which he captures listeners’ attention – so much so that his YouTube videos have reached 150,000 views in only a few months. In addition to performing more than 200 recitals and concerts, Ronchi has recorded with Radio Classica, Radio Vaticana, Telepace, Teletutto, Radio Vera, Radio Brescia Sette and others.

After starting to play the piano as a young child, Ronchi perfected his skills with the best teachers on the international scene. Upon taking part in national and international piano competitions and execution prizes, he immediately distinguished himself. His track record to date includes almost 70 competition placements, 51 of which were first prizes.

For more information, contact Dr. Nancy Allred at telephone 435-652-7995 or by email to allred@dixie.edu.

What: Recital by Italian pianist Niccolò Ronchi

When: Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The concert hall of the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. University Avenue, St. George

Details: Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the DSU Ticket Office, online at dsutix.com or at the door. For more information contact Dr. Nancy Allred at 435-652-7995 or email at allred@dixie.edu.

