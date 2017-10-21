Region 9 Football Blitz: Top plays from the regular season finales

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 football show is back with Andy Griffin bringing you highlights from Region 9 every week. It’s the Region 9 Football Blitz.
Today’s show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from Week 10 of the prep football season, including a nail biter with the playoffs on the line and a pair of offensive explosions.
Don’t miss the top plays of the week!
Week 10’s results
Desert Hills 28, Snow Canyon 21
Dixie 44, Cedar 26
Pine View 45, Canyon View 0
Hurricane – bye week
Next Friday’s 4A first round games
Upper Bracket
Salem Hills/Payson (R10-3) at Mt. Crest (R12-2), tbd
Park City (R11-4) at Dixie (R9-1), 4 p.m.
Cedar (R9-4) at Stansbury (R11-1), 4 p.m.
Ridgeline (R12-3) at Spanish Fork (R10-2), tbd
Lower Bracket
Tooele (R11-3) at Pine View (R9-2), tbd
Mt. View (R10-4) at Sky View (R12-1), tbd
Bear River (R12-4) at Orem (R10-1), tbd
Desert Hills (R9-3) at Bonneville (R11-2), tbd
Every week, we’ll have a preview of the day’s games on Region 9 GameDay. Then, on Mondays we’ll bring you the Region 9 Football Blitz, with weekly awards and video of the top plays of the week.
Email: sports@stgnews.com
Twitter: @oldschoolag
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.