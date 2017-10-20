FBI offers reward for alleged heroin trafficker with family in Utah

Jason Maxwell Mehl | Photo courtesy of the FBI, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The FBI is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of an alleged heroin trafficker with Utah ties.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Jason Maxwell Mehl who is wanted for his alleged involvement in trafficking heroin in Utah and Montana between January 2016 and December 2016, according to a statement issued Friday by the FBI.

Mehl lived in Utah in 2016 until January 2017, but his last known residence was in Helena, Montana, Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI Salt Lake City Division Sandra Yi Barker said, noting:

He also has family in Salt Lake County and is known to frequent the state.

A federal arrest warrant was issued Sept. 21 for Mehl in the United States District Court, District of Montana, Missoula Division, Billings, Montana, after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, drug possession with intent to distribute heroin and forfeiture.

Mehl is described by authorities as a caucasian male, between 43 and 44 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his back, left and right shoulders, left and right forearms, upper right arm and his right calf. He may be bald with a beard or mustache, officials said.

