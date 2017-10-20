Feb. 17, 1948 — Oct. 18, 2017

Kitty Mae Dunlavy, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend returned to her Heavenly Father Tuesday evening, Oct. 18. She was 69 years old and a longtime resident of St. George.

Kitty was born Feb. 17, 1948, in Salt Lake City. She was the eldest of eight children of Jack and Betty Wilcox. She grew up in Magna. She is a graduate of Cyprus High School. She continued her education at the Holy Cross Hospital School of Nursing where she received her registered nurse’s cap, cape, pin and diploma in 1969.

Kitty spent over 30 years working as a RN. She began her career at Primary Children’s Hospital, and continued onto Logan LDS Hospital followed by the St. George Pioneer Memorial Hospital (later acquired by Intermountain Health Care), where she retired. She spent most of her working career as a dedicated OBGY nurse and later as nurse manager. The one thing that brought her joy was being stopped in a store and thanked by former patients in helping to deliver their baby. Kitty found nursing especially rewarding when she was able to participate in the delivering of multiple generations of babies.

While in nursing school, Kitty met and later married Michel (Mike) Dunlavy on Dec. 19, 1969, in Tooele. They were married one year to the day they first met. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George LDS Temple. They are the parents of three children, Michel II (Karen), Stansbury Park; Patrick, St. George; and Alisha Hardy (Robert), Tooele. She was blessed with seven grandchildren: Connor, Colton and Kyle Hardy of Tooele; and Madison, Max, Millie and Lucy Dunlavy of St. George.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many Young Woman and Primary positions. She had a fondness for teddy bears and collected over 200 bears in her “bear room.” She also enjoyed sewing and doing numerous craft projects with her sisters, cousins and sisters-in-law.

Survivors include aunt Dixie Rudman, siblings Linda Pendleton, Mark (Kathy) Wilcox, Betty (Kreg) Black, Cary (Wanda) Wilcox, Lori (Richard – deceased) Rhodes, Colleen (Michael) Christensen and Glen (Kari) Wilcox, with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services

Visitation will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary, Oct. 24 from 5-7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. at the 16th Ward LDS Chapel, 550 E. 700 South, St. George.

Brief visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services.

Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.