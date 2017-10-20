WANTED: 36-year-old George Anthony Salinas

Written by Joseph Witham
October 20, 2017
George Anthony Salinas, 36, is wanted in connection with an alleged domestic assault on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation | Photo courtesy Federal Bureau of Investigation Salt Lake City Division, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are asking for help locating 36-year-old George Anthony Salinas, wanted in connection with an incident of assault.

A wanted poster issued by the FBI describes 36-year-old, George Anthony Salinas | Image courtesy Federal Bureau of Investigation Salt Lake City Division, St. George News

The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs are looking for Salinas following an alleged domestic assault at a residence on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation occurring around midnight Tuesday.

Description of Salinas:

  • Age: 36.
  • Sex: Male.
  • Date of birth: Nov. 10, 1980.
  • Weight: 160 pounds.
  • Hair color: Brown.
  • Eye color: Brown.
  • Race: Hispanic.

Anyone with information on Salinas’ whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 435-789-2112 or the Bureau of Indian Affairs at 435-722-2012.

