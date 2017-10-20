WANTED: 36-year-old George Anthony Salinas

George Anthony Salinas, 36, is wanted in connection with an alleged domestic assault on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation | Photo courtesy Federal Bureau of Investigation Salt Lake City Division, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are asking for help locating 36-year-old George Anthony Salinas, wanted in connection with an incident of assault.

The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs are looking for Salinas following an alleged domestic assault at a residence on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation occurring around midnight Tuesday.

Description of Salinas:

Age: 36.

Sex: Male.

Date of birth: Nov. 10, 1980.

Weight: 160 pounds.

Hair color: Brown.

Eye color: Brown.

Race: Hispanic.

Anyone with information on Salinas’ whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 435-789-2112 or the Bureau of Indian Affairs at 435-722-2012.

