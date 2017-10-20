Man dies on hillside below LaVerkin Overlook

LaVerkin Overlook and hillside, LaVerkin, Utah, Oct. 20, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Despite the efforts of numerous responders, agencies and search teams, a man found on the hillside just below the LaVerkin Overlook died Thursday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m. officers were dispatched to check on the welfare of an individual and responded to an area near the LaVerkin Overlook after the man’s general location was provided by pinging his cell phone, LaVerkin Police Sgt. Amber Crouse said.

Washington County Search and Rescue responded to the area with search teams to assist in locating the individual. Emergency medical personnel were on the scene as well.

A short time later, officers and deputies located the man’s truck in the general area, and after searching for more than 90 minutes with no results, dispatch began receiving multiple calls advising of a man yelling from the hillside.

Officers made their way to where the sounds were reported and soon found him more than a 1/2 mile from where his truck was located, and nearly 3/4 of the way up the hillside near the top of the LaVerkin Overlook.

EMTs began administering medical aid and were soon joined by the medical flight crew who assisted while the Life Flight helicopter waited on standby to transport him to the hospital.

Rescuers began making preparations to bring the man down off the the hillside while emergency medical personnel continued with life-saving measures, but he died from his injuries, Crouse said.

Citing the ongoing investigation, police did not release information on the circumstances leading up his death.

LaVerkin Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hurricane Valley Fire District, Washington County Search and Rescue and Intermountain Life Flight responded and assisted at the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

