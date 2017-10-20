Car show to celebrate heroes saving lives, benefit Project Lifesaver

Vintage St. George Fire truck displayed at car show benefiting first responders at Rent and Repair, St. George, Utah, Oct. 29, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Darren Nuttall, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY —In appreciation of the dedication and service of the first responders in Washington County, Desert Sports Management, along with Car Guys Care and support from the Washington City Police Department, will host the 3rd annual “First Responders Car Show” Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be held at the Washington City Community Center located at the Washington Elementary School. Parking/registration opens at 8 a.m.

The show will feature classic cars as well as first responder and emergency vehicles. Registration for vehicles is open online and is $30 for the first vehicle and $15 for each additional vehicle.

An armored tank and police escort will leave the Utah National Guard Armory shortly before 7 a.m. to make their way to the venue and will remain on display at the event throughout the day, along with a Black Hawk helicopter that is scheduled to fly in between 7-8 a.m.

In addition to the car show, there will be many more attractions, including bounce houses, music, food concessions and “trunk or treat” for the kids. Additionally, a “Ninja Warrior”-style obstacle course is being set up and hosted by The Grip, a fitness facility opened in September by John Stewart and his fellow “Desert Ninjas,” Brian Beckstrand and John Merrihew. The trio were all contestants on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” competition.

A “Meet and Greet” with first responders from the St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department, Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, Washington City Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hurricane Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, Gold Cross Ambulance, units from the 141st Military Intelligence Battalion and the Second Battalion, 222nd Field Artillery of the Utah Army National Guard and many more will take place.

Darren Nuttall, event organizer and operations manager and owner of Desert Sports Management, said his goal to create a car show that would become an annual event seems to be materializing.

Through working with Car Guys Care, Nuttall and the group decided to create the event around a purpose, which is to honor the first responders in the area, he said. Part of that is to also honor what many hold near and dear: Project Lifesaver.

The Project Lifesaver program is designed to assist agencies, including those within Washington County, in locating a child or adult who has a cognitive condition – such as Alzheimer’s, autism, dementia or Down syndrome – that compels them to wander off.

Last year’s car show was held at the Rent and Repair complex, providing a large venue that included many attractions. The event raised more than $5,045 for Project Lifesaver by selling tickets for a drawing to win a 1954 Ford Skyliner.

The vintage car was then given away at the “Red Rocks Car Show” at Canyon View Park in Santa Clara. The proceeds were used to fund Santa Clara/Ivins Police Department’s Project Lifesaver program.

Project Lifesaver has been proven the most effective search and rescue program. It uses a LoJack SafetyNet tracking system designed for “at risk” populations, reducing the time, funds and manpower needed to locate an individual. More than 1,200 law enforcement departments nationwide use the system.

A timely response can save lives and reduce the risk of injury for such adults and children who become lost, and the Project Lifesaver system can detect or track an individual who may wander into a shallow body of water, a densely wooded area, a concrete structure such as a garage or a building constructed with steel.

The average recovery time is less than 30 minutes.

Event details

What: “First Responders Appreciation Car Show” and Halloween carnival sponsored by Car Guys Care and Desert Sports Management.

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Washington City Community Center at Washington Elementary School, 300 N. 300 East in Washington City.

