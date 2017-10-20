74-year-old man walks each day seeking kidney donor for wife

Stock image, St. George News

FARR WEST — In a heart-wrenching story, a 74-year-old man is walking the streets near his home in Farr West to find a kidney donor for his wife who is suffering from stage 5 renal failure.

Fox13Now spoke with the man, Wayne Winters, for the full story here.

As he walks, Winters wears a sandwich board that reads, “Need kidney 4 wife,” and includes a phone number and her blood type. He said rush hour is the best time because there are a lot of cars and they move slowly.

His wife, Deanne, is undergoing dialysis, which Winters described as “horrible.”

“After I get a kidney I will have my wife back the way she was, normal, helping people, loving people; she likes to serve other people,” Winters said.

Story by KIERSTEN NUÑEZ for Fox13Now.com

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright © 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station