Southern Utah man allegedly carves profane word into woman’s stomach

SOUTHERN UTAH — A 22-year-old Southern Utah man was arrested Monday after allegedly carving a profane word into a woman’s stomach during an assault.

Brandon Lee Wall, of Cedar City, was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury for the offense that allegedly occurred Sept. 24, according to charging documents.

The woman told police that Wall had attacked her “a few weeks” earlier, pushing her to the ground and climbing on top of her, according to a probable cause statement filed by Cedar City Police in support of the arrest.

“He then used a broken piece of glass and cut her stomach in the shape of a profane word,” the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement, adding:

“The profane word was clearly visible in the scar on her stomach.”

The woman further told police that Wall had been a good friend to her and had lived with her prior to the assault, the report states, noting that Wall had also “been a caretaker for her medical needs.”

“Officers were able to see the scaring on her stomach that was consistent with her statements,” the officer stated.

Officers responded to the woman’s home Monday on a report that Wall had been at the home making threats. Wall was located and arrested shortly thereafter.

Wall was booked into the Iron County Jail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Keith Barnes in 5th District Court Oct. 25 for a preliminary hearing.

In November 2016, Wall was convicted of class B misdemeanor assault after getting into a physical altercation with a male relative in October over what he was going to name his unborn child, according to Utah Court documents.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

