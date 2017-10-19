Police capture 3rd suspect in alleged rape of unconscious 14-year-old girl

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police have located and arrested a third suspect in a sexual assault case in which three men allegedly raped an unconscious 14-year-old girl while one of the men recorded the assault.

Nasouh Albasis-Albasis, 21, was located by police at an apartment in West Valley City Wednesday and booked into Salt Lake County jail, according to a statement issued by the West Jordan Police Department. Richard Djassera, 21, and Leclair Dodjim, 24, both of Murray, were arrested and booked into jail in September.

The three men are each charged with two first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual assault. Djassera was also charged with four second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for recording the incident.

The alleged assault occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 9 after a 14-year-old girl met up with the three men she had communicated with over social media, according to charging documents. After picking her up, the men took the girl “partying” where they all began drinking shots of alcohol together.

The girl was in and out of consciousness from drinking when she was raped in the back seat of the men’s car, according to West Jordan Police. Investigators found four videos of the alleged assault on Djassera’s phone.

In the videos, investigators observed the girl being “forcibly” sexually assaulted while she “appears to be incoherent and making weak attempts to stop the assault,” charging documents state, adding:

At no time in the video does (the girl) appear capable of giving consent, given her obvious level of impairment. At one point in the video, (the girl’s) head is falling out of the car and defendant Djassera lifts her head back into the vehicle while defendant Albasis-Albasis continues to assault her.

The girl woke up in Leclaire’s bed feeling sore and called a friend to come get her, according to police. She then reported the incident to authorities.

An initial court appearance for Albasis-Albasis is scheduled for Oct. 23.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

