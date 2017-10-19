TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Oct. 21-22
Fall/Halloween activities
- Friday, 5 p.m. to dark | Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch | Admission: Free; activities vary | Location: Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch, 1450 W. Industrial Road, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Staheli Farm Fall Season | Admission: Varies per attraction | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Judd Pumpkin Patch and Petting Zoo | Admission: Free; pumpkins vary per pound | Location: Judd Pumpkin Patch, 314 E. 270 North, Paragonah.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Green Gate Village Pumpkin Festival | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. | Frei’s Fruit Market Pumpkin Patch | Admission: Free; pumpkins vary | Location: Frei’s Fruit Market, 2895 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
- Friday-Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Sleepy Hollow Halloween | Admission: $7; additional activities vary | Location: Western Legacy Farm and Ranch, 1600 South 160 W., Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright | Admission: $12-$15 | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. | The Haunted Woods | Admission: $7; $6 with food can donation; $25 family 5 pack | Location: Willow Glen Inn, 3308 N. Bulldog Road, Enoch.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:45-10 p.m. | Haunted Half Acre | Admission: Free | Location: 32 Toquerville Road, Toquerville, Utah.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to dark | Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch | Admission: Free; activities vary | Location: Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch, 1450 W. Industrial Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | George Washington Academy Fall Carnival | Admission: $10-$15 | Location: George Washington Academy, 2277 S. 3000 East, St. George.
Art
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Featured Artist Reception | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Frontier Homestead Art Exhibit | Admission: $4 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main Street, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds; and various locations throughout Washington County, see link.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Fall Splendor Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Art Gallery, St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | LiVe Well Lectures: Pass it on: Scams and fraud update | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | The Way We Worked: Stagecoach/Wagon Transportation 1865-1875 | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: The Beverley Center for the Arts, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | | “[Title of Show]” and Lorraine Boccardo Theatre opening | Admission: $50 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 800 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | “Shrek” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinees, 2 p.m. | “She Loves Me” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinees, 2 p.m. | “Ghost: The Musical” | Admission: $10 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical” | Admission: $18-$21 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Noises Off” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 5:30 p.m. | “[Title of Show]” and Lorraine Boccardo Theatre opening | Admission: $100 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 800 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 5:30-10 p.m. | Monster Truck Hysteria | Admission: $8-$16 | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Mamma Mia” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Beatles Tribute | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | 10th Annual Jet Blast | Admission: Free; donations accepted | Location: Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum, 4196 S. Airport Way, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Hurricane Airport Aviation Day | Admission: Free; vendors may vary | Location: Hurricane Airport, 800 W. 2300 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon | Science Saturday | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Taste of Dixie | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 50 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday, 4-10 p.m. | Red Rocktober Fest | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Center Street, Kanab.
- Saturday, 5-8:30 p.m. | Slice of Veyo Grand Opening Halloween Party | Admission: Free; food prices vary | Location: Slice of Veyo, 12 N. Main St., Veyo.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Wreaths Across America Fundraiser Barbecue | Admission: Free; food prices vary | Location: Zion Harley Davidson, 2345 N Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Stillhouse Road | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmon’s Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Zachary Sterling | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock LIVE: Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Dulcie | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday-Saturday, all day | Huntsman World Senior Games | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Various Washington County locations.
- Saturday, 6:30 a.m. | Sunrise Tribute | Admission: Free; registration required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Fall Tour of St. George | Admission: Varies per distance | Location: Various Washington County locations.
